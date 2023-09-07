The Irish have been an oppressed people. They were also, as soldiers of the white imperial push, oppressors. So it seems allowable to say that Alan Joyce, that dementedly cackling leprechaun, managed to spirit his obscene pot o’ gold over the end of the rainbow, bejesus and begorrah, his maroon velvet top hat wobbling as he laughed and laughed, smoothing out his big green bowtie.

Yes, yes, he’s suffered the terrible fate of having to leave the company two months early, rather than hit retirement, the horror the horror. People close to this malign sprite say that he is devastated at leaving under a cloud, rather than being celebrated as the man who saved Qantas. Well, maybe. But that sort of thing has always sounded like school suspension: “You’re totally disruptive and you hate being here; as punishment, you can’t come in for a week!”