The ABC has admitted it broke its own policies by providing footage used by the Yes camp’s “You’re the Voice” referendum advertisement.

On Thursday, an ABC spokesperson confirmed that the public broadcaster’s commercial arm was responsible for licensing 26 seconds of visual footage and five seconds of audio used in the Uluru Dialogue’s advertisement released over the weekend.

“This was done in error as it does not meet our policy on the use of ABC archival footage and is regrettable,” they said.