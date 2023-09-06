The Yes campaign’s last-ditch pitch to convince Australians to vote for a Voice to Parliament starts with an unsolved mystery.

Released over the weekend, the Uluru Dialogue’s “You’re the Voice” referendum advertisement travels back in time with an opening shot of a vintage television showing black-and-white archival footage of the 1967 referendum with John Farnham’s song of the same name blaring over the top.

Keen-eyed viewers can spot a red-and-white anachronistic logo in the bottom-left corner of the footage. It belongs to the Australian Television Archive, an archival and video digitisation company run by James Paterson (not the Liberal senator).