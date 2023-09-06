A federal Indigenous agency set up by the Morrison government days after the 2019 election — and used to promote a Voice to Parliament before a spectacular backflip — has since given “PwC’s Indigenous Consulting” work worth more than $16 million.

Investigations show the little-known National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) is the biggest federal funder of disgraced consultancy PwC’s “Indigenous” arm, known as PwC’s Indigenous Consulting — giving it 27 contracts totalling $16.3 million since the 2019 federal election.