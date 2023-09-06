The battle against CoalKeeper, it seems, is never over. Apparently dead after the states — led by the Andrews government in Victoria and the Perrottet government in NSW — rejected a Commonwealth push for a “capacity mechanism” to include fossil fuels last year, it has now re-emerged under NSW Labor, in an even sillier form than that proposed by federal Coalition village idiot Angus Taylor.
Claiming it was “rescuing the Energy Roadmap“, yesterday NSW Labor announced its response to a Labor-connected consultant’s energy transition review. It included a commitment to:
streamline renewables approvals in the planning system as well as enhance and coordinate community benefit sharing. It will unlock opportunities to connect new renewables to the existing grid outside Renewable Energy Zones. A Consumer Energy Strategy will be developed to unleash the potential of households and businesses to further embrace small-scale renewables like solar in the short-term, without shifting focus and momentum from the delivery of large-scale projects.
