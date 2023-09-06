As Alan Joyce, the Marie Antoinette of corporate Australia, heads for the departure gate only halfway through his self-arranged national tickertape parade, the Albanese government is left managing the public perception that it’s been playing willing handmaiden to the airline that one of its own members, Senator Tony Sheldon, described as “a brand synonymous with low pay, insecure work, illegal sackings and consumer rip-offs”.

It’s been a long fall for Qantas from beloved national icon to one of our least trusted brands, but that shouldn’t be much of a surprise given the business practices that marked Joyce’s tenure. Among other indicators, as Sheldon noted, is the fact that Qantas’ workforce is these days split across 38 different companies.