Cognitive bias makes you do some really stupid things. When we do something right, we create our own subjective reality and simply assume it will work again. Alan Joyce is a perfect example.

In 2011, with the strong backing of the Qantas board, Joyce controversially grounded all flights to curb union power and wages. At the time, Joyce accused the unions of “trashing our strategy and our brand … deliberately destabilising the company and there is no end in sight”.