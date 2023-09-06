The date of the referendum for a constitutionally enshrined Indigenous Voice to Parliament is set for Saturday October 14. Between now and then, the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) has two weeks at most to bump up enrolment across the country, and another four weeks to ensure all systems are in place for a vote.

So far both the national enrolment rate and the national Indigenous enrolment rate are at a historic high — 97.5% and 94.1%, respectively. Indigenous enrolment is up from 84.5% at the end of 2022. The next challenge is to get people to the booths.