Wow, we knew the referendum period was going to get nasty, but we didn’t perhaps realise it was going to get so stupid, so quickly. The weekend had a double whammy, starting with the shocking — shocking, I tell you — news that Alfred Deakin, one of the nation’s founders was, gasp, a “white” ethnonationalist and racial Social Darwinian. This was followed hot on the heels by the shocking — shocking, I tell you — revelation that William Walkley, for whom our overblown, self-indulgent journalism awards were named, was a White Australia bloke in 1961.

The Walkleys don’t matter much to most Australians, but the piece, by SMH/Age culture news editor Osman Faruqi, served to cloud a very effective boycott campaign against a renewed award. A protest against sponsorship by fossil fuel company Ampol (which Walkley founded) turning into a culture war — outstanding stuff. The Alfred Deakin piece was stranger and more indicative of the place we appear to be at, as the Yes campaign for the Voice to Parliament flounders in the doings of the actual politics and starts taking on vague talk of destiny and tragedy, progressive grandees already having a defeat on their mind.