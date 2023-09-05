A long-standing question about the teal independents has been whether they can truly advocate for the country’s poor from electorates so completely dominated by the rich. And what might it cost them to do so?

Six teal MPs have proposed sweeping changes to Australia’s skewed tax system. Not all these suggestions will outrage their well-off constituents — some have proposed, for example, less reliance on income tax as part of the revenue base. Here is a breakdown of each seat with the help of the 2021 census.

North Sydney

North Sydney’s median weekly household income is $2660, according to the latest census, which is the second highest of the teal seats behind Wentworth. Independent Kylea Tink is generally considered to have been the most vocally pro-business of the movement in her time in Parliament, opposing Labor’s industrial relations reforms, defending the stage three tax cuts (coming in July 2024 with bipartisan support), and insisting that someone earning $140,000 “isn’t rich”.