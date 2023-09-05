A car does a burnout at the Alice Springs Inland dragway (Image: Julia Bergin)
From plumes of purple and pink smoke, it rained rubber on the Alice Springs Inland Dragway.

“You’ve got yourself a souvenir, son,” one man said as his kid proudly presented a piece of shredded tyre.

“It’s still warm, Dad!” he proclaimed excitedly.