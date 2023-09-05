From plumes of purple and pink smoke, it rained rubber on the Alice Springs Inland Dragway.
Red CentreNATS was a visual, auditory, olfactory, gustatory and — for the fans collecting strips of shredded tyre — tactile experience.
From plumes of purple and pink smoke, it rained rubber on the Alice Springs Inland Dragway.
“You’ve got yourself a souvenir, son,” one man said as his kid proudly presented a piece of shredded tyre.
“It’s still warm, Dad!” he proclaimed excitedly.
