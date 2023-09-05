After the disruption to question time yesterday, with protesting pharmacists shouting “obscenities” and raising their middle digits at government MPs, as well as allegedly verbally abusing parliamentary staff, the political and media class were united in condemnation.
Here’s Opposition Leader Peter Dutton and LNP Senator James McGrath, quoted in The Australian under the headline “Activists hang shame on people’s house as protests are scaled up”:
Dutton said yesterday he was concerned that the orchestrated protests could lead to copycat demonstrations.
