Barnaby Joyce and Monique Ryan may not have much in common — but at the end of September they’ll be checking in at the same hotel in Washington DC for a trip to lobby US politicians on behalf of Julian Assange.

Crikey has confirmed that most of the motley crew of Australian politicians that will be travelling to the US capital will be flying there together, and that they’ll all stay at the same hotel.

The trip is being paid for by the Assange campaign and five out of six Aussies will fly together from Sydney. The sixth one — and it’s not immediately clear who — will be flying from Melbourne.