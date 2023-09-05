The Australian “misleadingly and unfairly” led readers to believe the ABC’s award-winning Four Corners journalist Louise Milligan was associated with “bad, lazy, deceitful journalism” in a 2021 editorial, the Australian Press Council has found.

The finding comes two years after Milligan first filed a complaint over the piece, which first ran on June 8, 2021 in both print and online, and claimed reporters at the ABC “decry any form of scrutiny”, particularly when it is published in The Australian.