The Australian “misleadingly and unfairly” led readers to believe the ABC’s award-winning Four Corners journalist Louise Milligan was associated with “bad, lazy, deceitful journalism” in a 2021 editorial, the Australian Press Council has found.

The finding comes two years after Milligan first filed a complaint over the piece, which ran on June 8 2021 in both print and online, and claimed reporters at the ABC “decry any form of scrutiny”, particularly when it is published in The Australian.