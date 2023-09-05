This is part of a series on AUKUS. Click here to read the full series.

The idea that underpins Australia’s AUKUS commitment — the promise of a new nuclear shipbuilding industry in Australia with thousands of jobs — may yet unravel as the US Congress weighs the costs and benefits to America’s own national security.

An expert report from the US Congressional Research Service (CRS), released last month, has raised the option that the US could maintain control over nuclear submarines and leave Australia to “invest” in other weaponry under the AUKUS umbrella. The report says this arrangement is “broadly similar” to a military division of labour that exists between the United States and its NATO allies.