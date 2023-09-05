The king is dead. Long live the queen. The 15-year reign of Alan Joyce as chief executive of Qantas has come to an abrupt end with his six-month farewell cut short by the failure of the very thing he leaned on during his regency: public relations and spin.

The recent announcement of a probe by the competition regulator into Qantas selling tickets to 8000 “ghost” flights it allegedly knew would be cancelled, off the back of a growing stench of protection around Qantas by the Albanese government, was an unmitigated — and unspinnable — PR disaster.

This was topped by the issue of $10.8 million in shares earned largely while taxpayers were propping up a loss-making company — and then underpinning its return to profit. Even Joyce’s old buddy Albanese turned on him at the end.