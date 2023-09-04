The Walkley Foundation will soon announce changes to its sponsorship policy, it says, capping off a week that saw some of the publishing industry’s most decorated cartoonists boycott the Walkley Awards as a result of its partnership with Ampol.

The declaration was made in a statement issued by the Walkley Foundation on Saturday, in the wake of mounting calls made by cartoonists from across the news business for the journalism non-profit to stop taking donations from major polluters.