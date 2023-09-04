The UK general election next year is set to be a control test for one of the big questions that troubles political leaders and analysts — does Rupert still matter?

Or, to put it in the Estuary-speak preferred by News Corp’s British media: will it be The Sun wot wins it?

Right now across Britain media reporters are head down, peering into the dregs of their workplace cuppa, trying to read the tea leaves to work out just what, if anything, Rupert is up to. Will he be backing dishy-Rishi Sunak from the Tories or (gasp) could it be Labour’s Keir “Sir Softie” Starmer?