Increased economic productivity is the exalted aim of the 21st-century state, the holy grail of every treasurer or Reserve Bank governor. But what does it really mean? At its simplest, an increase in productivity is the ability to produce more with less. Grow more wheat on less land, run a factory with less electricity, but most commonly, create more things with fewer workers.

As the central bank asserts in its chirpy explainer, productivity is good because it “contributes to the economic prosperity and welfare of all Australians”. How? Supposedly by increasing wages, lowering prices, driving up profits, and generally by increasing growth. It’s a great bedtime story: simple, reassuring, with a happy ending. The key point left out is that making more of anything with less labour means less demand for that labour, often leading to fewer jobs and reduced wages.

This year’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit is taking place in the tech centre of the world, San Francisco, and among this year’s themes of sustainability, inclusivity, innovation and resilience, there is surprisingly little mention of the growing impact artificial intelligence will have over the coming decade.