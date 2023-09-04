This is part of a series on AUKUS. Click here to read the full series.

The dominant AUKUS narrative of Australia being under threat from an aggressive China has driven Australia’s political and media response — yet it obscures a whole other story, just as relevant, of a profound failure at the heart of modern America.

The story, barely told, casts Australia’s involvement in a new light: in its simplest terms Australian taxpayers are paying for the failure of US capitalism.