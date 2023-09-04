What was claimed
The Australian government is a corporation.
Our verdict
False. The myth originates from the sovereign citizen movement.
A social media video claims Australia is a corporation.
The sovereign citizen movement took to social media to claim the Australian government is in fact a corporation. AAP checked the facts to refute it.
