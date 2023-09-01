The mask, slipping for years, is now fully off: Qantas under Alan Joyce despises its own customers as much as it despises its workers.

It illegally sacked workers during the pandemic. Now we learn it illegally sold tickets for flights it knew would never happen.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC)’s case against Qantas is forensic. It lists the flights cancelled days, weeks, and sometimes months in advance, the ticket sales that continued weeks, sometimes months, after the cancellation, and the refusal to tell people unlucky enough to have trusted the airline. All clear breaches of Australian Consumer Law.