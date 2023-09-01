Content warning: this article contains detailed descriptions of domestic violence.
Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers please note that this article mentions deceased persons.
The Northern Territory Coroner’s Court last week concluded a landmark series of inquests into the deaths of four Aboriginal women killed by their intimate partners — Kumanjayi Haywood, Ngeygo Ragurrk, Miss Yunupingu, and Kumarn Rubuntja.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.