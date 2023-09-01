As we know, according to the Reserve Bank, Treasury, big business and its media cheerleaders, there’s no link between firms lifting profits and inflation — it’s all down to those rotten workers (especially the lowest-paid, most precarious workers in the gig economy, the target of big business’ hysterical campaign against Tony Burke’s proposed industrial relations reforms).

Which makes yesterday’s results from bus operator Kelsian Group somewhat puzzling. In its 2022-23 profit release to the ASX, the company reported an inflation-beating 9.2% rise in revenue (6% was the rise in the Consumer Price Index in the year to June).

How? Over to Kelsian: “Contract indexation mechanisms effectively hedge inflation for the majority of urban bus businesses” and “cost base pressures are temporary and either well hedged or can be passed on to end customers.”