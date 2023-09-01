There is almost nothing you can do to stop the coming cataclysm. The pandemic proved that — on an individual basis, life came to a shuddering halt. Greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere continued to rise anyway.

Diet is one of the few levers an individual can pull that will make a difference. Cutting out or drastically reducing meat consumption, and doing the same with food waste, will actually make an impact, potentially a big one. Meat, especially beef, drives climate change in several ways: forests are destroyed to make way for grazing cows, who then spend their days belching tonnes of methane into the atmosphere while awaiting the stroll to the stunning room

Bugs, on the other hand, arrive on the plate with no such ordinance hidden in their luggage. Insects emit fewer greenhouse gasses and less ammonia than cattle or pigs, and they require a fraction of the land and water needed to rear cattle.