In a US Federal Court in late 2021 an extraordinary 30-year fraud case finally came to an end when metallurgist Elaine Thomas pleaded guilty to falsifying test results on the strength of metal used to build the US Navy’s submarines. Thomas worked at a foundry in Tacoma, Washington state. The submarines included the navy’s fleet of Virginia-class nuclear-powered submarines. Australia is due to inherit two or more used submarines from this fleet.

It emerged that between 1985 and 2017, the metallurgist had systematically falsified test results that measured the strength and toughness of some 240 separate productions of steel. This represented a “substantial percentage” of the castings that the foundry, Bradken, produced for the two giant defence contractors that build nuclear-powered submarines.

Quoting the indictment against her, The New York Times reported that Thomas’ actions had “caused the US Navy to make payments it would not have made if it had known the true characteristics of the steel”.