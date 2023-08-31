Elizabeth? They held the launch for the Yes campaign in Elizabeth? That would be Elizabeth, the noble but failed experiment, right? That would be Elizabeth, Australia’s most extensive experiment in a UK-style “new town”, isolated from the capital, initially centred around an austere plaza with uplifting modernist sculptures that’s now a shopping mall? That Elizabeth? The one that over the years, cynically undermined by Liberal and Labor governments, became a welfare town — with many fine low-income people, but also a fair few predators and degenerates who turned sections of the place into a sump, showing the capacity for bold experiments to achieve the opposite of what they intended? That Elizabeth? The one named after the queen? (The poor old Guardian journalists covering it didn’t seem to have a clue as to the significance of where they were.)

Well, one can see the angle, but still. I presume it was thought, if it was thought at all, that the potshots the right might take at this failed and undermined monument to planning wouldn’t matter because no-one would be listening. And they would probably be right. Most people have long since switched off.