A week after Qantas dropped a record $2.47 billion annual profit, the conversation has finally turned to what got it there so hard and fast after the depredations of COVID: competition, or rather the lack of it in the Australian aviation sector.

The cosy Qantas/Emirates cartel dominates lucrative European traffic — lots of well-heeled, high-margin First, Business and Premium Economy customers. The Qantas/US airlines own 100% of the equally lucrative Pacific route. And the Qantas/Virgin duopoly holds 95% of the domestic market.

In the face of this, the Albanese government has, in its infinite wisdom, decided to protect the aviation sector — i.e. Qantas — from its two-year competition review. There’s growing stench over the Albanese government’s bizarre decision to block more competition in the international market — where international airfares are 50% higher than before the pandemic — by nixing a bid by Qatar for 28 more flights into Australia from Doha each week. This is despite Qatar’s bid being supported by the NSW and Victorian governments, Trade Minister Don Farrell, travel agents, airports and tourism bodies.