On one hand we have 81 female Spanish footballers, including the entire national team that just won the Women’s World Cup, the entire coaching staff (excluding the head coach), FIFA (football’s global ruling body), the Spanish football federation and the Spanish government, and everyone with eyes in their head who can recognise sexual assault when they see it.

On the other we have the head of Spanish football, Luis Rubiales, and his mum. She is steadfast in her maternal support, reportedly locking herself inside her local church and vowing to stay on a hunger strike until poor Luis is left “in peace”. Which is certainly the Spanish word for ironic.

You surely know about what has been inaccurately reported worldwide as the “unsolicited kiss” that Rubiales planted on the lips of Spanish team member Jenni Hermoso during the on-stage celebrations of Spain’s win in Sydney. Let’s be clear: a kiss is by definition a consensual act. What Rubiales did was to grab Hermoso, pull her into close contact with his body, and lunge at her mouth with his. Hermoso has made it absolutely clear that she did not ask for, consent to or want this physical and sexual assault.