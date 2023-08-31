With Qantas rightly drawing plenty of attention for its gouging, profiteering, anti-competitive conduct and mysterious ability to get governments to act against the public interest, the question arises as to whether the airline, once a national icon, is now the company most despised by Australians. It’s certainly the most complained-about, according to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC). But does that make it, pound-for-pound, the most hated?

It’s time to resolve the issue — which is Australia’s most hated company? We’ve prepared a form guide to help you decide which corporation infuriates you the most.

Qantas

Alan Joyce’s airline starts as a strong favourite in a crowded field. Long hated by its own workers, the airline spread the hate in the aftermath of the pandemic by running a chaotic non-service, routinely losing baggage, keeping customers’ money, blaming them for delays, and blatantly profiteering.