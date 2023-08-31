“Nuclear submarines are the apex predator of the oceans.”
So said Australian Strategic Policy Institute senior analyst Malcolm Davis to The Australian Financial Review back in March, responding to news that the federal government would help fund and develop new naval production capability for nuclear submarine models, known as SSNs, as part of the AUKUS deal.
Apex predator. The two words capture it all. Think power. Invincibility. Triumph.
Join the conversation
The Crikey comment section is members-only content. Please login to engage in the commentary.