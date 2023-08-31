Another intergenerational report is out, and with it, the perennial scare campaign about the sustainability of public services.

According to Labor’s Aged Care Minister Anika Wells, aged care is now on the frontline. Speaking at the National Press Club on June 7, Wells ominously warned: “We must act now. The baby boomers are coming.”

Some in the media have picked up the message, dutifully painting a terrifying picture of an impending demographic crisis: a tsunami of senior citizens wiping out the nation’s prosperity with their seemingly outrageous demands of dignity, care and human rights. The AFR’s Phil Coorey ran a piece in July approvingly reporting on Wells’ desire for “generational equity”, which, he wrote, means “increasing means testing and user pays”.