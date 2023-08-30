Lionel Bowen. Paul Keating. Brian Howe. Kim Beazley. Julia Gillard. Wayne Swan. Anthony Albanese (for five minutes in 2013). And… Richard, erm, Marles?

While the Coalition has routinely served up some duds as deputy prime minister courtesy of the Liberals’ deal with the Nationals — Barnaby Joyce being the most buffoonish example — Labor has normally elevated some of its ablest and most respected ministers, and future prime ministers, to the second-top job, despite factional and geographic requirements.

Richard Marles, however, fits none of those categories. He has the job because Albanese, unusually for a Labor leader, is from the Left faction and from NSW, meaning his deputy has to be from Victoria and the Right.