Qantas is an economic menace to Australia.

The airline’s anti-competitive behaviour at airports is locking out competitors. Its price gouging is forcing up inflation and directly harming the tourism industry. Its dominant position in the domestic market condemns millions of passengers to endure substandard service and overcharging that not merely shifts wealth from households to Qantas’ profits, but adds to the business costs of every firm that uses domestic aviation. And its ability to manipulate politicians damages policymaking in Australia.

All in an industry that is naturally prone to duopoly or monopoly, regulated under the cosseted world of bilateral international air services agreements, the most protectionist multilateral trade regime on the planet, which heavily restricts the capacity of airlines in one country from competing effectively in another (and when they are allowed, like Air New Zealand under our single aviation market with NZ, they choose not to).