This is the sixth instalment in a new series, The Murdoch Century, examining the legacy of News Corp and Rupert Murdoch.

When you’ve been in charge of public companies for longer than most people in history, it’s not hard to come up with claims about Rupert Murdoch being the world’s biggest individual something.

Isn’t he the world’s biggest commercial consumer of trees, for instance, through all that newsprint purchased over 70 years? Does that also make him the world’s biggest source of litter? Surely a long-serving chairman of the Coca-Cola Company or some giant plastics manufacturer would take that title.