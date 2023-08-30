We’ve become a pretty dehumanised lot if we resent the humanisation of actual humans we’ve elected to make decisions on our behalf. Without opportunities to see politicians as real people, it’s easy to forget that democracy is something that involves all of us directly.

Season seven of Annabel Crabb’s Kitchen Cabinet has ignited so intense a Twitterstorm that Crabb had kept a safe distance from the awkwardly renamed social media platform until last weekend, when she emerged briefly to thank viewers and respond to criticism.