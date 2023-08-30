Isn’t it funny how you can look the world over but the best person for the job can be right there under your nose?

That’s certainly been the experience of NSW Transport Minister Jo Haylen who six weeks ago handed the $588,000 a year head of department job to a member of the Labor family — despite a trawl for talent by a professional recruitment firm which cost well over $100,000 of public money.

Doh! Why didn’t you ask my cousin?