A global fact-checking body has defended one of Australia’s major fact-checkers, RMIT FactLab, after it was suspended from Meta’s program, saying the group is in “good standing” and that it expects to renew its membership imminently.

The decision by Meta, which owns social media platforms Facebook, Instagram and Threads, comes after pressure by the Voice to Parliament’s No campaign and News Corp publications which accused RMIT FactLab of bias after becoming the subject of a debunking.

Meta’s third-party fact-checking program is its main weapon against misinformation on its platforms. Once accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN), fact-checker organisations can apply to be part of Meta’s program. Approved fact-checking organisations are paid by Meta to verify and debunk viral posts on their platforms (although Meta does not have any editorial oversight into the fact-checks themselves).