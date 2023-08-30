Blame it on Rio

“Anthony Albanese dined in Perth last night at private residence with Rio Tinto CEO and other mineral resource execs,” a tipster told us yesterday. “Think public should know about this.” Indeed, Albanese held a quiet dinner on Monday with 150 of his closest friends from the resource and finance sectors at the Royal Freshwater Bay Yacht Club in Peppermint Grove — something The West Australian reported on and, like most things in Perth, no-one else paid much attention to.

And one would expect Rio Tinto CEO Kellie Parker to be on the guest list given Albanese had been touring the mining behemoth’s rail and port operations the day before.

While the PM’s office didn’t explicitly confirm the event when asked by The West Australian, one could scarcely argue Albanese, pictured below wearing a personalised Rio Tinto hi-vis shirt, is being opaque about his current buddies: