Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are warned that the following mentions a deceased person.

This is an edited extract from Melissa Castan and Lynette Russell’s Time to Listen: An Indigenous Voice to Parliament (Monash University Publishing).

Until Federation in 1901, Australia was divided into six distinct colonies, each with its own government, set of laws and even military forces. They each issued their own stamps and collected customs, tariffs and taxes. The colonies even built their railway tracks using different gauges, which complicated the movement of goods and thereby trade in general.