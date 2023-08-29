This is the month when the politics of white grievance broke to the forefront of the No campaign against an Indigenous Voice to Parliament. It’s no longer (if it ever was) about the technicalities of the Voice. It’s not even about the shoddy politics of attempting to maim a still-popular government.

Suddenly, publicly, it’s all about the “whitelash”: the backlash by the largely British-descended settler class (aging, usually non-urban, often poorly educated) against the increasing recognition that Indigenous culture is a defining force in the way we think about Australia.

As is often the case, outsiders see us better than we see ourselves, with The New York Times explaining “How an Aboriginal ‘Voice to Parliament’ Could Be Australia’s Brexit Moment”.