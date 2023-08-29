Unfounded claims that the Voice to Parliament referendum will be “rigged” have ramped up after mainstream political figures from the No campaign accused the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) of favouring the Yes campaign.

Late last week, the AEC’s Tom Rogers stated that a cross on the referendum ballot was “unlikely” to be counted as a No vote, as had been standard practice for 30 years and several referendums prior to the Voice.

This prompted an outcry from No campaigners in politics and in the media. No campaign leader Nyunggai Warren Mundine said “you [sic] got to question the integrity of the @AusElectoralCom”. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton said this rule showed that the process was “rigged”. The No campaign released a video about the decision called “Everybody knows”, which featured a song with the lyrics “The fight was fixed”.