Well, I went down to see the wreck like all the rest,

The bloody seats, the broken glass, the crumpled mess,

But I found something no one else had even seen,

Behind the dash in Mary’s crumpled up machine,

In a tiny match box encircled by a rubber band,

Was the golden wedding ring from Walter Browning’s hand…

— Porter Wagoner, “Caroll County Accident” (1968)

God bless the Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors for releasing a collective array of the mugshots from the Donald Trump indictments, like some Kodachrome re-rendering of the James Gang. This appears to have been planned, after the first Rudy Giuliani shot, hangdog, vagrant, with a caught-pissing-into-a-wine-bottle-out-the-back-of-a-blues-bar look. From then on, everyone else is grinning like idiots, leaving Donald Trump to scowl masterfully from the centre.