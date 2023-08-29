The ACT’s outgoing top prosecutor is taking legal action against the inquiry into Bruce Lehrmann’s prosecution.
Shane Drumgold’s case is listed to be heard in the ACT Supreme Court on September 14, but no details were immediately available.
Drumgold resigned as director of public prosecutions in August after a board of inquiry, set up by the ACT government, made adverse findings against him.
