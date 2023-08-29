There’s an often-misquoted moment in Robin Williams’ 2009 comedy special Weapons of Self-Destruction where Williams says, “If you want to know how your congressmen and senators are gonna vote … maybe they should be like NASCAR drivers. They should actually have to have jackets with the names of all the people who are sponsoring them. Wouldn’t that be cool?”

The answer from Australian politicians echoes Williams’ own: “Fuckin’-a! Yeah, baby!”

Last week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese waxed lyrical about mining and the good megacorps who keep it chugging along while wearing a hi-vis Rio Tinto shirt with his own name embroidered on it. Like Matt Canavan and countless other bought men before him, Albanese looked like the world’s sorriest cosplayer, filming a solo cuck play video for his number one sugar daddy, the mining industry.