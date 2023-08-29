As Crikey has explained more times than we can remember, the “debate” about nuclear power in Australia follows a boringly predictable pattern. The right calls for a “sensible debate” about nuclear power (“sensible” means “don’t use it as a scare campaign against us because we know it will work”). Then someone who can count points out that nuclear power is famously subject to extraordinary delays and multi-hundred-percent cost blowouts, at which point the right will invoke “small modular reactors”, which have been promised for decades.
It’s so ritualised you could do a kabuki play about it. Not even the language changes. It was John Howard who as prime minister wanted a “sensible debate”, not once but twice. Julie Bishop wanted a “sensible debate” in 2014. Karen Andrews went “sensible” in 2015. Warren Mundine in 2019. Judith Sloan, too. Chris Kenny in 2021. Ryan Stokes earlier this year.
