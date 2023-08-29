Despite the fireworks of Alan Joyce’s appearance yesterday before a Senate inquiry, the stench continues to linger over the Albanese government’s actions regarding one of Australia’s worst profiteers and monopolists, Qantas.

If anything, it’s got worse in recent days.

The airline announced a $2.5 billion profit last week, built on the back of massive and systemic price-gouging of customers, especially on international routes; abysmal service; anti-competitive behaviour on airport slots, and withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in refunds for pandemic-era flights never taken — the subject of a class action against it.