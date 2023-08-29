Sorry may be the hardest word — but obviously changing the Australian constitution is even harder.

Former Kevin Rudd speechwriter Tim Dixon, who helped write the 2008 Apology to Australia’s First Nations peoples, is watching keenly as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his team work to convince voters to say Yes to an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

“It’s interesting, because there is a parallel there — they’re not the same thing. It does feel like a natural evolution,” Dixon told Crikey. “The difference between 2008 and 2023 is politics is more polarised. And the fracturing of the media environment means that outlets tend to cater to the more highly engaged and more hard-line groups.”