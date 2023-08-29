A “cultural bent” away from freedom of information functions within the office of the Australian information commissioner (OAIC) led to the former FOI commissioner’s resignation, a Senate inquiry into the broken system has heard.

Leo Hardiman KC — who resigned in March, less than one year into the job — was among the most hotly anticipated witnesses to appear before the Senate inquiry into Australia’s dysfunctional FOI regime on day two of hearings.

“I would say, from the very outset, there were attempts to manhandle me; demands that I would tell the information commissioner absolutely everything I was doing; I wouldn’t make decisions on FOI matters without discussing those things with her,” Hardiman told the inquiry.